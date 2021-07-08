Eloy Jimenez To Begin Rehab Assignment On Friday; Hopes To Be Back With White Sox By End Of July“I feel 110%, let’s say 200%. So I feel pretty normal. I feel like I can and do my swing; finish with one hand, two hands, whatever, and it’s not going to hurt,” Jimenez said.

Bears Offering 1,000 Free Tickets Per Day For 2021 Training Camp At Halas HallThe pandemic kept the fans away from training camp last year, but the team is making up for it by offering 1,000 free tickets each day of training camp for this year.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold MedalThe USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.

Cubs Beat Phillies And End Losing Streak; Rizzo, Pederson, Hoerner Each Have 2 Hits, RBIAnthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Nico Hoerner each had two hits and an RBI to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8on Wednesday night, ending an 11-game losing streak.

Beric Scores Go-Ahead Goal In 72nd Minute, Fire Top Orlando CityRobert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning Win Stanley Cup, Beat Montreal Canadiens In Five Games To Claim Back-To-Back ChampionshipsThe Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. It marks the third time in franchise history that the Lightning have won the Stanley Cup as they also won it all in 2004 and 2020.