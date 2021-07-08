DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds linger for most of the forecast.

Cooler temperatures will stay in the 70s through the weekend.

On Thursday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 59.

Highs Tomorrow: 07.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 77.

Precipitation Chances: 07.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be in the 70s through the weekend, then the 80s return next week.

7 Day Forecast: 07.08.21

(Credit: CBS 2)