CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs are also giving you the chance to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at Wrigley Field.

They’ve teamed up with Pepsi to give fans this rare opportunity to be part of the iconic seventh-inning stretch tradition – first made famous by broadcaster Harry Caray, and then opened up to an array of notable guest singers when Caray died in 1998.

Submit your best rendition on TikTok or Instagram, and Cubs slugger Joc Pederson will be helping pick the winner.

“I’m like Simon in ‘American Idol,’” Pederson said. “But looking at Twitter and Instagram – I want to see some people belting. I want to hear some vocals. Your microphone is a 20-ounce Pepsi bottle. I don’t know. I think I’d have stage fright. I don’t think I could do it in front of the 40,000 crazy Wrigley fans, so it takes some bravery for whoever is willing to get up there.”

Entering the contest requires fans to post a video of themselves singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” for 15 to 60 second on TikTok or Instagram. As Pederson mentioned, participants must use a 20-ounce Pepsi bottle to stand in for a microphone – and also should include the hashtag #FlyYourFandomContest and tag @Pepsi.

And don’t worry if you don’t have the best singing voice. The Cubs said say it’s more about having fun and enthusiasm.

The grand prize winner will not only get to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” from the press box, but will also get an Ultimate Wrigley Field Fan Experience for themselves and three guests – including an exclusive private tour of the ballpark, their name on the Wrigley Field marquee, four field passes, and four replica Cubs jerseys.

Six winners will get a secondary prize of four tickets to a Cubs home game this season.

For full contest details and rules, go to www.PepsiPlays.com/FlyYourFandom.