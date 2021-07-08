DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Divvy is expanding in Chicago, again.

Thursday, the first of 107 new light-weight E-stations will be installed in a 35-square mile area on the southwest and northwest sides of the city.

Divvy ridership set a monthly record in June with just under 700,000 rides.

