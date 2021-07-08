DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, DuPage County, West Nile virus

CHICAGO (CBS) — DuPage County confirms its first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for West Nile Virus.

They were found in Clarendon Hills and Lemont.

READ MORE: Progressive Aldermen, Activists Call On Mayor Lori Lightfoot To Spend Federal Relief Money On Social Service Programs, Not Police

READ MORE: Illinois Vaccine Lottery Prompts BBB Scam Warning

Health officials are urging residents to take precautionary steps.

Those include draining standing water in yards, using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and shoes.

Also residents should report any dead birds, which can be early signs of the virus’ presence.

@cbschicago

There’s a science behind mosquito bites! #mosquitos #science #cbschicago #news

MORE NEWS: FBI: Motive Uncertain In Fatal Shooting Of Indiana Officer Greg Ferency

♬ original sound – CBSChicago

CBS 2 Chicago Staff