CHICAGO (CBS) — DuPage County confirms its first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for West Nile Virus.
@DuPageHD has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus (WNV) this year in DuPage County. DuPage health officials encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting WNV.
— DCHD (@DuPageHD) July 6, 2021
Health officials are urging residents to take precautionary steps.
Those include draining standing water in yards, using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and shoes.
Also residents should report any dead birds, which can be early signs of the virus’ presence.
