CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
At 2:13 p.m., two men were in front of a home in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.READ MORE: Eugene McLaurin Charged With Shooting CPD Officer, 2 ATF Agents In Morgan Park
One man, 26, was shot in the face and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: 4 Inmates Escape From Fulton County Jail; Considered Armed And Dangerous
The other man, 35, was shot in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.MORE NEWS: Woman, Teenage Boy Shot And Wounded Near Juarez High School In Pilsen
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.