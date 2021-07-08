DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fuller Park, Princeton Avenue, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At 2:13 p.m., two men were in front of a home in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

One man, 26, was shot in the face and back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, 35, was shot in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.

