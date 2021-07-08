CHICAGO (CBS) — Running away from the scene of a crime — with no pants on!

A guy caught on surveillance video is one of two men police said set fire to a suburban pizza shop.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports from outside that Franklin Park restaurant and police are asking for help tracking down those arsonists.

Franklin Park police are still on the hunt for those suspects after they set fire to this business early Monday morning.

The windows of Wow Pizzeria are boarded up and there are still shards of glass on the ground.

“I want to just only cry. I want to only cry. Now I lose everything.”

Wow Pizzeria owner Marco Morocho surveys what’s left of his family business after two arsonists set fire to the building around 2:20 Monday morning.

The two were caught on security cameras behind the pizza place on Franklin Avenue. On surveillance video, two suspects with masks on and hoods walk through a back alley.

Another clip shows one suspect running, the other trailing. Police believe the second person’s clothing may have caught fire, as they are seen running without shoes or pants.

Police are trying to figure out whether the two stayed on foot or got into a car.

The business owner said he’s owned the pizzeria for almost four years. He said it came as a shock as he has had no problems before.

“I’m thinking maybe I forgot something. (Possibly) an “on” oven but my wife was cry and me cry too,” said Wow Pizzeria owner Marco Morocho. “I feel bad.”

The owner said it’s especially painful because he did not have insurance on the property.

Morocho said he hopes justice is served. Franklin Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who’s responsible.