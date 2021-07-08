NEW YORK (CBS) — R. Kelly’s lawyers will have a little more time to prepare for the singer’s New York sex trafficking trial.
Sketches show Kelly in a federal courtroom Brooklyn Thursday as his lawyers argued they were not getting enough access to their client in jail.
Kelly was mandated to quarantine for 14 days after his transfer from Chicago to New York.
A judge said jury selection in the New York trial will begin Aug. 9 as planned. However, opening statements in the trial will now be pushed back until Aug. 18.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have accused Kelly of using his fame to recruit young women and girls for illegal sexual activity. The racketeering case also accuses him of kidnapping, sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor.
The feds have said Kelly preyed on young women dreaming of meeting a superstar, and used his celebrity to coax some victims into “nefarious sex acts” while members of his entourage facilitated his conduct.
Federal prosecutors in Chicago have charged Kelly with videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, and paying hush money and intimidating witnesses to cover up his crimes.
Cook County prosecutors have charged Kelly with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse against four women years ago. The first of those trials was scheduled for September, but has been delayed.
Minnesota prosecutors have charged him with engaging in prostitution with an underage girl. No trial date has been set in that case.