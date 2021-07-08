DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An armed robbery was reported in Lincoln Park Wednesday night.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was walking outside, in the 1900 block of Mohawk Street around 11 p.m., he was approached by three offenders.

One of the offenders pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone.

The 22-year-old handed over his items and was punched in the face twice before the offender left the scene.

The victim is in good condition and refused treatment.

No arrests have been made.

