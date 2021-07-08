CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago mother said she believes her ten-year-old son with special needs was repeatedly tied and bound on his school bus.
She is now suing CPS and the bus company, Sunrise Transportation, on his behalf.
LaBeth Frye said her son MaCauley, who has autism and is non-verbal, expressed complaints that his hands hurt.
At one point, she also saw marks on his hands and immediately met with school officials.
Frye told CB 2's Suzanne Le Mignot she got a call from DCFS, saying someone had seen a video showing the bus attendant tying the boy's hands.
Frye said she wants to see that video.
CBS 2 reached out to Sunrise Transportation and CPS for comment on the lawsuit and haven’t heard back yet.
The bus attendant was removed from the position in February of 2020 and is under investigation.
The bus driver has not been removed and is not the subject of any investigation.