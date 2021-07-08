CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and a teenage boy were shot Thursday afternoon near Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen.
At 12:09 p.m., the victims were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Ashland Avenue when an assailant came up, took out a gun, and shot them both, police said.
The woman, 34, was struck in the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
The boy, 16, was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
According to the school calendar for Juarez, 2150 S. Laflin St., there were several student activities between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – including driver's education, competency-based education, and a photography class. It was not known whether the teenage shooting victim was a student at the school or was attending any classes there.
Area Four detectives were investigating Thursday afternoon.