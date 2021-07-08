CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people rallied for immigrant rights outside the Thompson Center downtown Thursday afternoon.
The group called for a halt on deportations.
In announcing the rally, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights said: "President (Joe) Biden was elected with the support of Black, brown, and immigrant communities across the country, and it's time for him to start delivering on his campaign promises related to immigration. Right now, Congress can pass a pathway to citizenship for essential workers, DACA recipients, and TPS recipients. Additionally, the Biden administration and ICE can issue a new prosecutorial discretion memo that will lay out enforcement priorities for the administration."
Gov. JB Pritzker, and U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman (D-Illinois) spoke at the rally.
A march downtown was planned for afterward.