DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Meredith Barack
Filed Under:COVID-29, IDPH, Lottery, Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first drawings for Illinois’ “All In For The Win” vaccination lottery begin Thursday.

Anyone who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Illinois before July 1 will be eligible for the draw.

READ MORE: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

One person will win $1 million and three young people will be awarded $150,000.

Anyone who is eligible was automatically entered into the lotteries.

The draw for those winners will take place Thursday afternoon, and IDPH will announce the counties or cities of the winners immediately after they are completed.

READ MORE: Repairs Underway At Troubled Concordia Place Apartment Complex, But Tenants Still Wonder Why Fixes Didn't Come Sooner

Winners can remain anonymous.

How do you know if you’re a winner?

You will receive a phone call or e-mail from IDPH. You’ll then have seven days to claim your big prize. If you don’t win today, you’ll remain eligible in all future drawings.

MORE NEWS: 4 Inmates Escape From Fulton County Jail; Considered Armed And Dangerous

These drawings will take place until Thursday, august 26, with a series of 43 cash prizes and 20 scholarship awards.

Meredith Barack