CHICAGO (CBS)– The first drawings for Illinois’ “All In For The Win” vaccination lottery begin Thursday.
Anyone who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Illinois before July 1 will be eligible for the draw.
One person will win $1 million and three young people will be awarded $150,000.
Anyone who is eligible was automatically entered into the lotteries.
The draw for those winners will take place Thursday afternoon, and IDPH will announce the counties or cities of the winners immediately after they are completed.
Winners can remain anonymous.
How do you know if you’re a winner?
You will receive a phone call or e-mail from IDPH. You'll then have seven days to claim your big prize. If you don't win today, you'll remain eligible in all future drawings.
These drawings will take place until Thursday, august 26, with a series of 43 cash prizes and 20 scholarship awards.