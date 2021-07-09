CHICAGO (CBS)– Police late Thursday had captured three of the four inmates who had escaped from a Western Illinois jail the night before, but one remained on the loose.
Jesse Davis, Cody Villalobos, Zachary Hart, and Eugene Roets escaped from the Fulton County Jail Wednesday night.
Correctional officers first discovered an inmate missing from a cell block and later determined a total of four inmates had escaped.
All had been captured by late Thursday night except for Hart, as reported by CBS affiliate WMBD-TV in Peoria.
After the prisoners escaped, the Fulton County sheriff warned people in Lewistown to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked.