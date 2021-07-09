CHICAGO (CBS)– Vaccinated students and teachers at local schools do not need to wear masks inside school buildings, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends maintaining at least three feet of distance between students in classroom to reduce the transmission risk. Masks should be worn indoors by individuals who are not fully vaccinated, according to the national guidelines released Friday.
K-12 administrators, teachers, and staff: CDC has updated guidance to support safe in-person learning at K-12 schools while preventing the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/EY4kdEs1cg pic.twitter.com/Jo9ZugE7Hh
— CDC (@CDCgov) July 9, 2021
The CDC said returning to in-person learning in the fall of 2021 is a priority.