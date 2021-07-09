CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5.
Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.READ MORE: Students, Families Concerned As Colleges Prepare To Welcome Students In Areas With Low COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
Joc Pederson drove in three runs with a double in the first as Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.
Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Dylan Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals.READ MORE: Smash And Grab Thieves Target Uptown Deli; Owner Says Same Crooks Have Broken In Before
MORE NEWS: 'You Just Feel Happier': School Officials On (Vaccinated) Students Not Wearing Masks
Days that end with a W >>>>>#CubTogether https://t.co/BiD3w4rxR4 pic.twitter.com/fTP5hY0Llk
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 9, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.