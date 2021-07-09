DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, MLB, St. Louis Cardinals

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5.

Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.

Joc Pederson drove in three runs with a double in the first as Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Dylan Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals.

