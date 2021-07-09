CHICAGO (CBS)– Ducks in distress needed a little human help to get back to their mother.
Someone called 3-1-1 after they noticed a mama duck, pacing near a sewer.
City of Elgin workers stepped in to rescue some trapped ducklings. The crews found one of her babies trapped inside. They got it out and reunited the duckling with its mom.
The mama duck and all her babies got back in the water and swam away.