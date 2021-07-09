CHICAGO (CBS)– Loyola University confirmed missing alumnus Juan Mora died in the Surfside condo collapse in Florida.
The university posted a message on its alumni Facebook page overnight saying:
"We are devastated to hear that Loyola alumnus, Juan Mora, lost his life in the Surfside condo collapse. Juan was a cherished and active member of the Loyola community, and we pray for his family, friends, and colleagues during this extraordinarily difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the Surfside tragedy."
Mora was visiting his parents at their home in Champlain Towers…when the building came tumbling down.
He graduated from Loyola in 2011 and worked in Chicago for Morton Salt's east coast distribution team.
