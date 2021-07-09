DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Belle is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

She’s a sweet one-year-old American Blue Heeler who is also very affectionate. She would do well with active or experienced adopters who will help her through training.

Belle is a volunteer favorite at PAWS Chicago. She likes to spend her time playing fetch and finding treats in fun puzzle feeders.

She appreciates a good belly rub and looks forward to a home with a yard and a mature family that will appreciate her life of the party attitude.

Belle is one of the many “underdogs” searching for a home through the PAWS Chicago “Underdog to Wonder Dog” adoption program.

It’s designed for PAWS Chicago to find homes for the misunderstood dogs.

On Saturday July 10 and Sunday July 11, PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees for all “underdogs” searching for a home.

Click here to more about the PAWS Chicago underdogs and the in-person adoption process.

