DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, eggs, Montrose Beach, Piping Plover

CHICAGO (CBS) — We can’t get enough of the piping plover family nesting at Montrose Street Beach.

CBS 2 caught mom Rose cuddling some of the chicks that have already hatched.

READ MORE: CPD Officers, U.S. Marshal Fatally Shoot Wanted Man Who Pointed Gun At Them In West Garfield Park

She and Monte have three little ones, and a fourth egg that hasn’t hatched yet.

MORE NEWS: Hailed As National Leader 5 Years Ago After Deadly Ambush On Dallas Cops, David Brown Now Under Fire For Handling Of Chicago Crime As City's Top Cop

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff