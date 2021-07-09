Cubs Lose Again, This Time In Shutout To PhilliesBrad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

Cubs Invite Fans To Submit Videos For Chance To Sing 'Take Me Out To The Ball Game' At WrigleyThe Cubs are also giving you the chance to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at Wrigley Field.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Go For GoldBiles won four golds and a bronze in 2016 and she'll be looking to help the Americans take team gold for the third straight Olympics this summer.

Eloy Jimenez To Begin Rehab Assignment On Friday; Hopes To Be Back With White Sox By End Of July“I feel 110%, let’s say 200%. So I feel pretty normal. I feel like I can and do my swing; finish with one hand, two hands, whatever, and it’s not going to hurt,” Jimenez said.

Bears Offering 1,000 Free Tickets Per Day For 2021 Training Camp At Halas HallThe pandemic kept the fans away from training camp last year, but the team is making up for it by offering 1,000 free tickets each day of training camp for this year.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold MedalThe USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.