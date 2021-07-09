CHICAGO (CBS) — We can’t get enough of the piping plover family nesting at Montrose Street Beach.
CBS 2 caught mom Rose cuddling some of the chicks that have already hatched.
She and Monte have three little ones, and a fourth egg that hasn’t hatched yet.
Eggs no more! Time to stretch those legs. Now begins the marathon portion of our summer. You ready for this @MontyPlover? https://t.co/QHto0VXuTe
— Rose the Piping Plover (@RosePlover) July 8, 2021