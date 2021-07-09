CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with carjacking a man Thursday afternoon on the Near West Side.
Police said two 16-year-old boys carjacked a 29-year-old man at gunpoint around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of West Madison Street.
The carjackers then crashed the stolen car about 30 minutes later on the 4600 block of West End Avenue in West Garfield Park, where they were arrested.
Both boys have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, and are due to appear in Juvenile Court on Friday.