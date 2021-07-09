CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine children were hospitalized Friday night after an SUV with no car seats was in a crash in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.
According to the Chicago Police Department, all seven children were sent to Comer Children's Hospital after the crash in the 7200 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 6:45 p.m.
The 32-year-old man driving the SUV was going east on 72nd Street, and the 22-year-old woman driving a sedan was heading north on Wentworth. Both had stop signs, and the SUV struck the driver side of the sedan, Chicago police said.
The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to reduce speed and no child restraints. The nine children in the SUV ranged from 2 months old to 13 years old.
A 4-month-old in the sedan was not hospitalized.
None of the children suffered life threatening injuries.
In a tweet, CFD officials urged drivers to use safe seating for children.