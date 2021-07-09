DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County’s Stroger Hospital needs nurses.

And they’re hiring.

The hospital is holding a hiring fair Wednesday July 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It’s happening at the Harrison Square Hyatt in Chicago’s Medical District.

There’s a need for nurses for Stroger’s operating rooms, medical units and surgical units.

Stroger hospital isn’t the only one who’s hiring.

Stroger hospital isn't the only one who's hiring.

 

 

