By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, rain, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is an increasing chance for rain as the Chicago area heads into the weekend.

Saturday will start off dry, but rain chances will go up throughout the day. The best chance of rain will be Saturday night and Sunday.

Unsettled weather will continue into next week.

Forecast: 
SATURDAY: Clouds and Sunshine. Chance of afternoon showers. HIGH: 75
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few storms. LOW: 64
SUNDAY: Rain. HIGH: 75

