CHICAGO (CBS) — It might be a bit cloudy out, but that is not stopping crowds from coming out to festivals this weekend.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports pit masters and patrons alike were excited for the return of the Windy City Smokeout, which hosted its third day of country music, barbecue, and beer on Saturday at the United Center.

After a hiatus last year because of COVID, people wanted to come out and take advantage of what they missed out on.

“It’s electrifying,” pit master and festival co-founder Christian Eckmann said. “Instead of being in a room with the same couple of people, and stuff like this, to be out like this with people all around you, it’s absolutely wonderful to see everybody’s smiling faces.”

Pit masters spent the day smoking meats as visitors came out to listen to their favorite country artists.

The fest does look a bit different.

The venue is bigger this year for more social distancing, contactless payments are available, and people have to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past three days.

“I, personally, think it’s what you have to do. If you want to be here, you have to do one or the other,” said Caelin Micks, of Detroit.

Dierks Bentley is Saturday night’s headliner.

The festival runs through Sunday if you want to skip out on the rain.