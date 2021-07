White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Added To American League All-Star TeamAnderson joins teammates Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn, and Liam Hendriks on the American League team.

Hendricks Wins 9th Straight, Wisdom HR, Cubs Beat Cards 10-5Joc Pederson drove in three runs with a double in the first as Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Stream The John Deere ClassicWatch the John Deere Classic live from TPC Deere Run.

Cubs Lose Again, This Time In Shutout To PhilliesBrad Miller hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career, and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the sinking Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

Cubs Invite Fans To Submit Videos For Chance To Sing 'Take Me Out To The Ball Game' At WrigleyThe Cubs are also giving you the chance to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at Wrigley Field.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Go For GoldBiles won four golds and a bronze in 2016 and she'll be looking to help the Americans take team gold for the third straight Olympics this summer.