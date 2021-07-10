DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lincoln Park Zoo, Montrose Beach, Piping Plover

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have a blessed event to tell you about: the pitter-patter of little wings. Rose and Monty, the piping plovers who have been nesting on Montrose Beach, have now welcomed a fourth chick.

The little one hatched overnight at Lincoln Park Zoo.

(Credit: Lincoln Park Zoo)

A team brought it there on Friday so it could get extra-special care and incubation.

Saturday morning, the zoo’s bird curator released it back to its family.

The zoo said the chick is strong, healthy, and vocal; and as soon as Rose saw it, she started fussing all over it.

(Credit: Lincoln Park Zoo)

Three other eggs hatched earlier this week. It’s the second clutch of eggs Monty and Rose have laid this year. Unfortunately, a skunk was able to reach into their nest in June and eat their first clutch of eggs.

A new enclosure is now in place around them. It’s much bigger and stronger with gauge wires and welds.

A camera is also up to watch the pair.

