CHICAGO (CBS) — We have a blessed event to tell you about: the pitter-patter of little wings. Rose and Monty, the piping plovers who have been nesting on Montrose Beach, have now welcomed a fourth chick.
The little one hatched overnight at Lincoln Park Zoo.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Couple At Puerto Rican Pride Parade In Chicago
A team brought it there on Friday so it could get extra-special care and incubation.
Saturday morning, the zoo’s bird curator released it back to its family.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rainy Week Ahead
The zoo said the chick is strong, healthy, and vocal; and as soon as Rose saw it, she started fussing all over it.
Three other eggs hatched earlier this week. It’s the second clutch of eggs Monty and Rose have laid this year. Unfortunately, a skunk was able to reach into their nest in June and eat their first clutch of eggs.
A new enclosure is now in place around them. It’s much bigger and stronger with gauge wires and welds.MORE NEWS: Illinois Public Schools To Be Required To Teach Asian American History
A camera is also up to watch the pair.