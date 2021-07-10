DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a day of food and fun for hundreds of the city’s homeless on Saturday. Music, dancing and lots of good food were on the menu at Taste for the Homeless.

About 700 homeless people from around the city were bused to Columbus Park on the West Side for the festival, which is part of Taste of Chicago To-Go.

In addition to all the free food, festival-goers received donated hygiene items, clothing, and even shoes.

The event was put on by the city in partnership with Chance the Rapper’s non-profit SocialWorks.

