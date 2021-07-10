CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed in a shooting in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday at a West Englewood gas station.

More than a dozen bullets were fired into a vehicle at a gas station near 61st Street and Ashland Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.; some in the frame, most of them into the passenger side window.

“They shot that car like that?! Oh my God, they shot that car like that!’” a loved one of one of the victims screamed as she saw the evidence of the brutal double murder.

Police said the two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man – were in the gas station lot when another vehicle pulled up.

Workers at the nearby food mart said a gun was sticking out that vehicle’s window.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

When officers arrived, the shooter’s vehicle was gone. Unconfirmed dispatch reports described it as a black Jeep Cherokee.

Gas station workers said the whole shooting is caught on the many surveillance cameras on the property.

The manager of the store did not want to show the video to CBS 2. He said police told him it would compromise the investigation.

CBS 2 was told the license plates of the shooter’s vehicle were recorded on video.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.