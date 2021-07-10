DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Civilian Office of Police Accountability, Klevontaye White, police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a deadly police shooting that took place Friday morning in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Three officers and a U.S. Marshal shot and killed man who has been identified as 34-year-old Klevontaye White.

White was wanted on an arrest warrant for sex crimes.

Police say he pointed a gun at them, and they fired.

“I heard police coming, and I came down here to see what’s happening. And I see one of the guys laying down on the ground down there,” said witness Randolph Canady.

According to COPA, police body cameras were activated during the incident, and video from the shooting will be released within 60 days.

