CHICAGO (CBS) — Police recovered the body of a woman with a cinder block around her leg from the North Branch of the Chicago River off Goose Island Sunday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Cherry Avenue, police found the 18-year-old victim and pulled her from the water, according to the Chicago Police Department.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Showers Sunday Night
She was unresponsive and declared dead at 11:22 a.m.READ MORE: 10 Killed, 29 Wounded In Weekend Shootings So Far In Chicago
Police would not confirm the woman was found with a cinder block tied to her leg, but a CBS 2 photographer witnessed the body’s removal from the water and saw the block.MORE NEWS: 8 Adults, 1 Child Hurt After 3 Cars Collide On Eisenhower
Area Three detectives are investigating.