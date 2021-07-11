CHICAGO (CBS) — Keep an umbrella handy when going out in the Chicago area for the next few days. Waves of rain will move through Sunday and into next week.
A beach hazards statement has been posted for Chicago beaches until late Sunday night. Waves will reach three to six feet.
A warming trend will take off, leading temperatures into the 80s by Wednesday.
Forecast:
SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. HIGH: 71
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers late. LOW: 65
MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 77
