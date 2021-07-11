CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 39 people have been shot so far this weekend across Chicago, 10 of them fatally.

Three of the homicides happened in a span of about two hours Friday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m. Friday, a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were inside a home on the 11800 block of South State Street in West Pullman, when someone shot both of them, police said.

The 47-year-old man, identified as Shawn Young, was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 34-year-old man was shot in the left hand and right shoulder, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and shot him in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man was on the sidewalk on the 600 block of West 80th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone shot him in the head and neck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the midday hours Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk on the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the right flank and right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the victim was inside a car on the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., when someone shot him in the left side.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Two men also were killed in a double homicide Saturday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in a gas station parking lot near 61st and Ashland around 3:10 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was shot in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The younger man was identified as Jaylen Anderson.

There were also two attacks on Saturday in which three people were shot. One of the victims was killed in each.

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Police said two men and a woman were on the sidewalk on the 1800 block of South Paulina Street shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, when someone shot all three of them. A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A man was killed and two others were also wounded Saturday night in a shooting near 27th Street and California Boulevard in the Little Village neighborhood, outside the Cook County Jail. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. A 31-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking when two people got out of a car and fired shots, striking them both, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. The woman was shot in the knee and is expected to recover. A third woman, 35, who was standing nearby suffered a graze wound to the face and is expect to be OK.

Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, and one of them was killed. The men, 22 and 25, were walking in the 2100 block of South Oakley Avenue when they were shot by someone in a black sedan. The younger man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, while the older man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A man also suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway west of Pulaski Road. Illinois State Police said a 30-year-old man was driving outbound on the expressway when he veered off the roadway to the left and crashed into the concrete median wall before coming to rest on the left shoulder.

The Chicago man suffered life-threatening injuries, while his three passengers – a 23-year-old Oak Lawn woman, a 22-year-old Chicago man, and a 22-year-old Hometown man – were not shot or injured.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: