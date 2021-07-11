CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting right in front of the Cook County Jail Saturday night.
The shooting happened at 27th and California, just steps away from the Leighton Criminal Courts building, just before 9 p.m.
A 31-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking when two people got out of a car and fired shots, striking them both, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai.
The woman was shot in the knee and is expected to recover.
A third woman who was standing nearby suffered a graze wound to the face and is expect to be OK.
Footage from the scene shows several evidence markers placed on the street and near the sidewalk.
Police are still searching for the shooters.