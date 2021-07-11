DENVER (CBS) — The present may not be going so well for the Cubs, but their future is bright.
The best minor league players kicked off All-Star festivities Sunday with a futures game. A Cubs top prospect, Brennen Davis, hit not one, but two home runs to lead the National League over the American League Future Stars.
Ken Griffey Jr. presented Davis with the MVP award.
Meanwhile, the first round of the Major League draft was Sunday night. The Cubs selected Kansas State left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks with the 21st overall pick.
The White Sox were on the clock next with the 22nd pick, and drafted 6-foot 4-inch inch high school shortstop Colson Montgomery from Huntingburg, Indiana.