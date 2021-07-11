DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found shot Sunday night in a car outside a bowling alley in Dolton.
Just before 8 p.m., police in Dolton were called to the Dolton Bowl, 1401 E. Sibley Blvd., for a report that a car had been shot multiple times and someone may have been shot inside.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Showers Sunday Night
They found a 52-year-old man identified as Daryl R. Preacley inside. He had been shot multiple times in the left leg with graze wounds to his face and abdomen.READ MORE: 7 People Rushed To Hospital After Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near North Avenue
Police did not specify Preacely’s condition.
PReacely’s 2009 Lincoln had also been shot multiple times.MORE NEWS: Rep. Adam Kinzinger Slams GOP Colleagues Over Misinformation About Door-To-Door COVID Vaccine Outreach
The assailants, two men, fled the scene east on Sibley Boulevard in a green or silver Chrysler, police said.