DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:bowling alley, Dolton, Dolton Bowl, shooting

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found shot Sunday night in a car outside a bowling alley in Dolton.

Just before 8 p.m., police in Dolton were called to the Dolton Bowl, 1401 E. Sibley Blvd., for a report that a car had been shot multiple times and someone may have been shot inside.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Showers Sunday Night

They found a 52-year-old man identified as Daryl R. Preacley inside. He had been shot multiple times in the left leg with graze wounds to his face and abdomen.

READ MORE: 7 People Rushed To Hospital After Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near North Avenue

Police did not specify Preacely’s condition.

PReacely’s 2009 Lincoln had also been shot multiple times.

MORE NEWS: Rep. Adam Kinzinger Slams GOP Colleagues Over Misinformation About Door-To-Door COVID Vaccine Outreach

The assailants, two men, fled the scene east on Sibley Boulevard in a green or silver Chrysler, police said.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff