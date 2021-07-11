CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people – including four children – were rushed top the hospital Sunday afternoon in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.
The crash happened on the northbound Drive just south of North Avenue around 6:25 p.m.
Police said a Dodge traveling north on the Drive struck another Dodge, and then struck a Lexus.
The Fire Department said three adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital – two in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.
Four children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital – three in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.
Three others involved in the crash refused treatment.
Photos posted to Twitter showed traffic at a standstill on the northbound Drive as far south as the downtown area following the crash.
Wtf is going on Lake Shore Drive omg pic.twitter.com/tiTCdGutWd
— jr 🇲🇽 (@jayjuniorrrr) July 12, 2021
Absolute madness on #lakeshoredrive. It's a legitimate parking lot with everyone out of their cars taking photos. No one knows why. Rumors of a four car accident. #chicago @WGNTV @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/wOUmhDnH9x
— kay (@klee1337) July 12, 2021
Parked on #lakeshoredrive northbound. Endless fire trucks and ambulances. People walking out of cars to take pictures. @WGNTV @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/XEw3CipPxq
— kay (@klee1337) July 12, 2021
The Drive was reopened by 7:35 p.m., CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported.

UPDATE: Lake Shore Dr. back open after a bad crash. Multiple vehicles involved.
CFD says 7 people were hurt – 4 of them children. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6u4IRRvoNi
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) July 12, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.