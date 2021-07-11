DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people – including four children – were rushed top the hospital Sunday afternoon in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

The crash happened on the northbound Drive just south of North Avenue around 6:25 p.m.

Police said a Dodge traveling north on the Drive struck another Dodge, and then struck a Lexus.

The Fire Department said three adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital – two in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.

Four children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital – three in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.

Three others involved in the crash refused treatment.

Photos posted to Twitter showed traffic at a standstill on the northbound Drive as far south as the downtown area following the crash.

The Drive was reopened by 7:35 p.m., CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

