CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people – including four children – were rushed top the hospital Sunday afternoon in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

The crash happened on the northbound Drive just south of North Avenue around 6:25 p.m.

Police said a Dodge traveling north on the Drive struck another Dodge, and then struck a Lexus.

The Fire Department said three adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital – two in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.

Four children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital – three in fair-to-serious condition and one in serious-to-critical condition.

Three others involved in the crash refused treatment.

Photos posted to Twitter showed traffic at a standstill on the northbound Drive as far south as the downtown area following the crash.

Wtf is going on Lake Shore Drive omg pic.twitter.com/tiTCdGutWd — jr 🇲🇽 (@jayjuniorrrr) July 12, 2021

Parked on #lakeshoredrive northbound. Endless fire trucks and ambulances. People walking out of cars to take pictures. @WGNTV @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/XEw3CipPxq — kay (@klee1337) July 12, 2021

The Drive was reopened by 7:35 p.m., CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported.

UPDATE: Lake Shore Dr. back open after a bad crash. Multiple vehicles involved. CFD says 7 people were hurt – 4 of them children. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/6u4IRRvoNi — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) July 12, 2021

Further details were not immediately available.