EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Chicago Transit Authority Purple Line trains were running with delays Sunday evening after someone got onto the tracks in Evanston.
An unauthorized person was on the tracks Sunday evening at the Davis stop, the CTA said.
Trains were running with significant delays as of 8:35 p.m., and crews were working to restore service fully.
Further information was not immediately available.
