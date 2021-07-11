WASHINGTON (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) had harsh words Sunday for his GOP colleagues who are spreading false information about President Joe Biden’s call for door-to-door vaccine outreach.
Kinzinger called their claims “absolute insanity,” and he said those Republicans are hijacking the party.
“What President Biden said – maybe he could have said it slightly differently – is, ‘We’re willing to come to your house to give you the vaccine.’ At no point was anybody saying they’re going to break down your door and jam a vaccine in your arm despite your protest. This is outrage politics that is being played by my party, and it’s going to get Americans killed,” Kinzinger said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I call on Leader McCarthy, I call on every leader in the Republican Party to stand up, say, ‘Get vaccinated,’ and to call out these garbage politicians – these absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says preliminary data suggest 99.5 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last few months have been among people who were unvaccinated.