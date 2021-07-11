CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver suffered life threatening injuries after being shot on the southbound Stevenson Expressway early Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police say the shooting happened on Interstate 55 southbound near Pulaski shortly after 1 a.m.
The driver was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire, but four other people in the car were not injured.
The two left lanes of the road were shut down for the investigation at 1:14 a.m., but all lanes were shut down at 1:36 a.m., and traffic was diverted off the interstate to Pulaski. All lanes were reopened at 3:47 a.m.