CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound as she was a passenger in a moving vehicle Monday morning.
According to Chicago police, the incident happened in the 6900 block of South Halsted in Englewood.
CPD said the victim's vehicle was moving westbound when shots were fired "from an unknown direction."
The victim’s vehicle then hit another moving vehicle before stopping.
The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in her upper leg. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police said no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.