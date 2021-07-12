CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a pair of Cubs in Colorado for the National League in the All-Star Game – Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.

For Bryant, this is All-Star appearance number 4 – but it’s his first one where his now 1-year-old son could come along.

“I’ll have him on the field, say, for the derby, and that’s something that like when I grew up watching the Home Run Derby, seeing the players holding their kids – you could dream of that. I need tons of pictures. My wife’s telling me, ‘Get your phone,’” Bryant said. “It’s just like, five, 10 years from now, like that’ll be super-special for us”

Meanwhile, Tim Anderson is part of a quartet of White Sox on the American League squad. He and Carlos Rodon are making their midsummer classic debuts.

It’s All-Star game number two for pitchers Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks. Hendriks is happy to be there with his teammates, and pumped to see the Home Run Derby.

“It’s cool. It’s awesome – like, not only is it the amount of White Sox guys, but it’s also the guys that are here. Me and Lance get along really well, I’m so excited for Carlos, and I don’t think I’ve ever been as happy for someone making an All-Star game as I have for Tim Anderson,” Hendriks said. “I really want to see who hits the furthers ball tonight – whether it be (Matt) Olson or (Shohei) Ohtani. Then again, I can’t say too much about (Trey) Mancini, because he hit a home run off my yesterday inside the game, and so I’m hoping he does something cool to justify me hitting him up yesterday.”

In addition to participating in Home Run Derby Monday night, Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, will be the starting pitcher and bat leadoff as DH for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. That’s a first in history.