CHICAGO (CBS) — Soaking downpours and gusty storms are likely south of I-80 through sunset.
Rain is likely in city, but far to the south, conditions are ideal for funnel clouds. We will be watching storms for possible rotation for the rest of the day.
Typically, funnel clouds in this situation only last a few minutes and protrude a few hundred feet from the parent cloud. However, radar signatures with storms today are showing rotation, so we’re keeping an eye on radar until we lose daylight.
Rain and flooding was also a concern. Rainfall totaling 2 to 3 inches fell Monday afternoon in and around Iroquois County and in adjacent Indiana counties. Valparaiso saw 1.9 inches of rain thanks to the slow-moving system.
A tornado warning was also issued Monday afternoon for Ashkum in Iroquois County. Several branches were downed around U.S. Highway 45 in Askhum.
A tornado warning was also issued Monday afternoon for Ashkum in Iroquois County. Several branches were downed around U.S. Highway 45 in Askhum.

The low for Monday night is 67. On Tuesday, look for scattered storms and warmer conditions with a high of 82.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 87.