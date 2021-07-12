CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 48 people have been shot so far this weekend across Chicago, 11 of them fatally.
Three of the homicides happened in a span of about two hours Friday evening.
Around 5:20 p.m. Friday, a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were inside a home on the 11800 block of South State Street in West Pullman, when someone shot both of them, police said.
The 47-year-old man, identified as Shawn Young, was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 34-year-old man was shot in the left hand and right shoulder, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and shot him in the chest, police said.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man was on the sidewalk on the 600 block of West 80th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone shot him in the head and neck.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the midday hours Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk on the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the right flank and right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there.
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the victim was inside a car on the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., when someone shot him in the left side.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.
Two men also were killed in a double homicide Saturday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police said a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in a gas station parking lot near 61st and Ashland around 3:10 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting.
The 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was shot in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The younger man was identified as Jaylen Anderson.
There were also two attacks on Saturday in which three people were shot. One of the victims was killed in each.
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
Police said two men and a woman were on the sidewalk on the 1800 block of South Paulina Street shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, when someone shot all three of them. A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
A man was killed and two others were also wounded Saturday night in a shooting near 27th Street and California Boulevard in the Little Village neighborhood, outside the Cook County Jail. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. A 31-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking when two people got out of a car and fired shots, striking them both, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. The woman was shot in the knee and is expected to recover. A third woman, 35, who was standing nearby suffered a graze wound to the face and is expect to be OK.
Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, and one of them was killed. The men, 22 and 25, were walking in the 2100 block of South Oakley Avenue when they were shot by someone in a black sedan. The younger man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, while the older man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
A man of an unknown age was shot dead Sunday evening in South Shore. At 7:58 p.m., the man was near the street on the 2000 block of East 71st Street, when someone came up, took out a gun, and fired shots. The victim was struck to the head, neck, and abdomen and was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital.
A man also suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway west of Pulaski Road. Illinois State Police said a 30-year-old man was driving outbound on the expressway when he veered off the roadway to the left and crashed into the concrete median wall before coming to rest on the left shoulder.
The Chicago man suffered life-threatening injuries, while his three passengers – a 23-year-old Oak Lawn woman, a 22-year-old Chicago man, and a 22-year-old Hometown man – were not shot or injured.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was in a car parked on the street in the 5600 block of South Wolcott in West Englewood, when someone shot him. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was driving on the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- Shortly before 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 59-year-old man was walking on the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue, when he heard shots and realized he’d been shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital after he’d been shot in the leg. Police said he was not cooperating with investigators, and would not provide any details on the shooting. He was listed in good condition.
- At 1 a.m. Saturday, two men were on the street with a group of people on the 4100 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park, when someone started shooting. A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and went to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition. A 48-year-old man was shot in the back, chest, and arm, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition.
- Shortly after 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was standing on the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone in a passing car shot him in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- At about 3 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was driving on the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale, when another vehicle pulled up alongside him, and someone shot him in the hand. The victim drove to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was inside her car on the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood, when someone shot her in the arm. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.
- At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was on the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, when someone approached and shot him in the right calf and buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was in a vehicle on the first block of South Homan Avenue in the Fifth City neighborhood, when someone shot him in the right thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, when someone came up to him and shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was in a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and Cicero Avenues in West Garfield Park, when another vehicle pulled up alongside him, and someone inside shot him in both shoulders. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was on the street on the 200 block of East 130th Street in the Riverdale neighborhood, when someone shot him in both legs. The victim went to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 6700 block of South Langley Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood, when he got into a fight with someone who shot him in the back and right flank. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- Around 3:55 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was getting out of a car on the 1300 block of West 89th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone in a dark sedan pulled up, got out, and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
- Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was on a porch on the 6800 block of South Justine Street in Englewood, when a gunman fired shots from down the street, grazing her arm. The victim refused medical treatment, and was in good condition. Police said she might not have been the intended target.
- Around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was walking on the 800 block of East 82nd Street in the East Chatham neighborhood, when a gunman got out of a black Chrysler 300, and shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 10:32 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was driving in the 4000 block of West 16th Street in Lawndale when another man in passing black vehicle shot him in the chest. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was walking in the 100 block of East 115th Street in West Pullman when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan shot him in the groin. He was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 3:55 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Lawndale and found a 54-year-old man lying unresponsive in a gangway with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
- At 7:29 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was standing in an alley behind the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue downtown when another man shot him once in the leg and ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The scene is near student housing for Columbia College Chicago, Roosevelt University, and the DePaul University Loop Campus.
- At 3:58 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was in a home in the 8600 block of South Lowe Avenue in Auburn Gresham when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 57th Street in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the thigh and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, two men – ages 20 and 31 – were near an alley in the 7900 block of South Manistee Avenue in South Chicago when a vehicle pulled and someone inside shot them both. The 20-year-old man was shot in the knee, the 31-year-old man in the hand. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:17 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was in an alley behind the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue in South Shore when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to the U of C Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly after midnight Monday, a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near 103rd and Beverly Avenue in the Washington Heights neighborhood, when he heard gunshots, and realized he’d suffered a graze wound to the back. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man who was a passenger in an SUV was shot in the back and right leg, when someone opened fire from another vehicle on the 3100 block of South California Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The driver of the SUV crashed into two other cars before running away. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At about 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 43-year-old woman was sitting in a parked van on the 3800 block of West Adams Street in East Garfield Park, when someone in another vehicle shot her in the back. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.