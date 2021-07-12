CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting this week, three Chicago Public Schools buildings will begin hosting vaccination centers, to help students and families get their shot.
The three school-based vaccination sites are open weekly for CPS students and their families, ages 12 and up. Appointments can be scheduled at cps.edu/vaccinations, and walk-ins are welcome.READ MORE: Co-Founder Of Chicago Shelter A Safe Haven Releases Book Profiling People Who Overcame Homelessness
Chicago Vocational Career Academy in Avalon Park is open on Tuesdays, Theodore Roosevelt High School in Albamy Park is open on Wednesdays, and Michele Clark High School in Austin is open on Thursdays. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.READ MORE: 11 Killed, 37 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
District officials said they will be able to administer up to 600 doses of vaccine per week.MORE NEWS: Scammers Are Impersonating Nearly Every Illinois State Department In Phishing Schemes, And People Are Falling For It
CPS plans to return to in-person classes for all students in the fall.