CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to talk about reducing crime.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed Brown is among several mayors and police chiefs meeting with Biden later Monday.

Even as Brown and others meet with President Biden today, we know much of the president’s suggestions on the topic. He has been encouraging cities to invest some of their COVID-19 relief funds on things like policing and alternative crime reduction steps.

One example is creating summer jobs for teenagers.

This meeting comes at a time when many are dealing with a rise in shootings and killings.

At least 47 people have been shot so far this weekend across Chicago and 11 of them did not survive.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and leg just after midnight near the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and the Cook County Jail in the 3100 block of South California.

He was riding in an SUV at the time of the shooting. The shooter was driving in another SUV and fled on foot after striking two other vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second time in two days there has been a shooting right right near Cook County Jail.

On Saturday, a man in his thirties was killed after two people got out of a car on 27th Street and started shooting.

Two women were wounded, one was shot in the knee and bullet grazed the other woman’s face. They are both expected to recover.