CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly have agreed to trade three-time Stanley Cup defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers.

Multiple published reports on Monday said the Blackhawks would get young defenseman in Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick, and clear significant cap space in the deal. Keith’s contract carries a cap hit of more than $5.5 million each of the next two seasons, while Jones is on a $850,000 deal for 2021-22, and becomes a restricted free agent after that.

The move gives the Blackhawks much more flexibility to seek out younger players in free agency.

Keith, 37, has played his entire 16-year career for the Blackhawks, and was a pivotal player for the team’s three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

A two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s best defenseman (2010 and 2014), and the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Keith has played the second-most games of all-time for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Keith has a full no-movement clause and two years left on his 12-year, $72 million contract, and reportedly was seeking a trade to be closer to his family in western Canada.

His departure is just the latest for key players from the recent Cup dynasty, including goalie Corey Crawford, defenseman Brent Seabrook, and forward Andrew Shaw, who have either retired or moved on to other teams.

Keith had four goals and 11 assists and a minus-13 rating in 54 games for the Blackhawks last season.

Jones had four assists and a minus-7 rating in 33 games for the Oilers last season. His older brother, Seth Jones, is among the top free agents on the market this offseason.