By Alina Panek
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) — Juwan Frazier, 37, from Lansing, was charged Monday by the Lansing Police Department for first-degree murder in a shooting on July 6.READ MORE: Police Supt. David Brown Meets With President Biden At White House Amid Spike In Chicago Violence; New Plan Will Focus On Gun Trafficking
According to the Lansing Police Department, Frazier visited his former residence and saw “his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle with another male subject.”READ MORE: Chicago Police Send Warning To Officers After Shots Were Fired At Two Off-Duty Officers' Cars This Past Weekend
The release states on July 6 at 2:20 a.m., Frazier confronted Floyd Steele, 34, from Chicago, on the same street that Frazier saw his ex-girlfriend and “fired shots multiple times.” Police said on July 8, the Lake County Indiana Coroner’s Office ruled Floyd’s death a homicide.MORE NEWS: Chicago Doctor Warns 'Tale Of Two Pandemics' Regarding Those Who Aren't Vaccinated
On Monday, Frazier and his attorney came to the Lansing Police Department and was taken into custody without incident. Frazier will transported to Markham Courthouse for a bond hearing on Tuesday.