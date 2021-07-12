CHICAGO (CBS)– A hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive slowed down traffic in the northbound lanes, right after the Belmont exit Monday morning.
Chicago police said the tractor being pulled over by responders, belongs to the Department of Natural Resources. They said the tractor was rear-ended by a speeding Chevy Malibu.READ MORE: Co-Founder Of Chicago Shelter A Safe Haven Releases Book Profiling People Who Overcame Homelessness
The driver of the Malibu got out, hopped into another CUV that stopped at the scene and then left.READ MORE: 11 Killed, 37 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
No one was hurt and northbound lanes on Lake Shore Drive are back open.
MORE NEWS: CPS Launching Three School-Based Vaccination Sites For Students And Families