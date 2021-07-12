DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Indiana, Munster, Pepsi, Union

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 Indiana Pepsi workers are 11 hours into a strike over health care costs.

All of them work at Pepsi’s Munster plant.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Come?

Their union said they want a new agreement on healthcare premium costs.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Englewood While Riding In Vehicle

Pepsi said the issue was raised after contract negotiations closed.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

Now it looks like both sides may go back to the bargaining table.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff