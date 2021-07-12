CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 Indiana Pepsi workers are 11 hours into a strike over health care costs.
All of them work at Pepsi's Munster plant.
Their union said they want a new agreement on healthcare premium costs.
Pepsi said the issue was raised after contract negotiations closed.
Now it looks like both sides may go back to the bargaining table.