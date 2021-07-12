CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old was struck by gunfire while riding in a car in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The boy was riding with a 24-year-old woman in the 3700 block of West 16th Street just before 4 p.m. when he was grazed on the lower back, according to the Chicago Police Department.
It is not clear who shot the toddler.
The woman then drover the boy to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.