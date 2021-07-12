CHICAGO (CBS) — Some shelter dogs in Chicago are now in need of a new shelter. The nonprofit animal rescue called One Tail at a Time is asking ofr help after part of its ceiling collapsed at one of its locations over the weekend.

Several dogs were displaced after part of the ceiling collapsed over the weekend at a training center. In one spot the ceiling opened up and rained debris down on a couple dogs. There were six dogs there at the time that were all high need dogs.

“We typically intake 20 to 30 animals in need every week, and so if we have this bottleneck with one of our facilities out, we don’t want it to also impact us being able to help the dogs who need us,” said Anna Johnson, the shelter director.

Johnson said thankfully none of the dogs were injured when the ceiling caved in at the Rudy Stewart Training and Behavior Center, but the damage poses an immediate need for longer-term foster care.

She said the nonprofit typically has about 300 animals in its care at any given time.

They always rely on fosters, but she said they will even more so now with one of their locations out of commission.

Yondu is one of those pups that was there when the ceiling caved in. There was standing water in his kennel, plaster and a chunk of concrete that fell onto the kennel. His new foster parents Sara Honaker and her partner Don say Yondu in settling in just fine.

“He showed up fresh as can be with all the supplies he needed,” she said. “It honestly was a very low stress situation for us. He definitely did a lot of sleeping yesterday, but today, it’s like he’s always been here.”

One Tail at a Time said there are two ways to help right now: by fostering or donating money for repairs. Donations can be made directly on the shelter website or its Facebook page. Anyone interested in fostering should email anna@onetail.org.